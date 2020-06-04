Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning with some fog and partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a few hit-or-miss T-Storms firing up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the in the mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 7. By Saturday, Tropical Storm Cristobal will start to impact our local weather a bit more. It will still be well off-shore, but extra cloud cover may fill up the sky with highs in the upper 80s and 30-40% chance for afternoon storms.
By Sunday, Cristobal is forecast to be near the Gulf Coast and will likely bring the area a much better chance for storms. Depending on the final track, the chance for rain may be higher or lower. For now, the forecast calls for a 60% chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Monday, depending on the track, the rain may continue with highs in the mid 80s. For now, the chance for rain is at 60%. Tuesday things start to get back to normal, with highs around 90. The chance for afternoon storms will be around 30%.
