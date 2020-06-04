MVLP to host free virtual legal clinics

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will begin hosting a “Summer Clinic Series” to assist people with specific legal matters.
The series will be from Friday, June 12 to Friday, August 14, 2020, and it will assist people with legal matters, such as: irreconcilable differences (no fault) divorce, uncontested guardianships, simple wills, advance healthcare directive (AHD), power of attorney (POA) and felony and misdemeanor expungement matters.
Three online/telephone workshops will be available to the public to explain and answer any questions regarding the areas of law that are listed. The workshops will be held on:
- Friday, June 12, 2020, 12 p.m.
- Friday, July 10, 2020, 12 p.m.
- Friday, August 14, 12 p.m.
The legal clinics are pro se clinics, meaning the individuals who attend and receive services from the attorneys are licensed to handle their legal matters in court on their own as the clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in getting ready to go to court.
MVLP will be co-sponsored by several law firms and corporations from around Mississippi for the clinics.
For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, please contact (601) 882-5001 or visit here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.