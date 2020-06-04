Montgomery officers take time to put kids’ basketball goal together

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Around the nation, relationships between police departments and the communities they serve are going through some stressful times. But not all news is negative. There are many examples of positivity, as well.
In one example, a Montgomery resident traveling through his neighborhood came across something he had to get on camera. Officers were making sure some kids’ basketball goal was properly installed.
Charles Lee, an area business owner who operates the That’s My Dog and That’s My Dog Jr restaurants, and founded the teen-operated That’s My Child restaurant, took to social media Wednesday to highlight the good works of several Montgomery police officers.
“Just riding down my street and saw THIS!” Lee said in a post to his social media account. The photos showed three uniformed officers helping some kids put together a basketball goal.
It’s since been shared nearly 2,000 times.
"I took a picture because with all of the BAD news going around, I wanted to show some GOOD!” Lee said.
The photos Lee took weren’t part of some photo op. Reached for comment on what the officers were doing, the Montgomery Police Department said they were taking part in the department’s weekly Park, Walk, and Talk program, designed to allow officers to get to know residents in their communities.
This particular event happened in Montgomery’s Chisholm Community, but others have been highlighted before, like this one back in 2015 where officers took time to play some ball.
Lee also recorded nearly an hour of video showing the officers interacting with the kids and working on putting the equipment together until it was finished.
“They did not stop until it was up!!!” Lee said. “This is what Community looks like!!”
