Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Lumberton and Wayne County

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health will be setting up one-day mobile COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Lumberton and Wayne County.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat can be tested, as well as anyone who has a known potential exposure to someone confirmed to have the virus.
To be tested, you must go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician by calling 601-496-7200 or through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. If you are determined to be in need of a test, an appointment date, time and location of testing site.
On Saturday, June 6, a testing site will be operating at the Ben Barrett Community Center in Lumberton (764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton) from noon to 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 9, a testing site will be at Buckatunna Elementary in Wayne County (11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna) from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information about testing, click here.
