Jones College employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College officials confirmed one case of COVID-19 from a non-instructional employee on Wednesday.
The employee was on campus from May 26 - May 28 before positive confirmation.
Following the positive results, JC officials provided sanitation of affected facilities and applied contact tracing.
Dr. Finee Ruffin, Executive VP, says all employees who have been in contact with the individual have been tested and are awaiting results.
Ruffin says these employees will not return to campus until results come back.
The positive employee is now under in-home isolation and receiving medical treatment.
Currently, no other faculty member or student has been affected by the confirmed case.
