Jones Co. deputies investigating homicide in Powers community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in the Powers community.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, a person was killed on Powers Drive, and a man was taken into custody as a suspect.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall said he was called to the scene around 3 a.m.
The victim, who Sumrall identified as 28-year-old Ashley Pearson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sumrall said the suspect taken into custody was Adam Mills. It is unclear at this time what charges Mills could be facing.
WDAM has reached out to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for more information. We will update this story as more details become available.
