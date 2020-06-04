Some businesses find ways to survive, improve during COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - AxeSmith Hatchet Throwing was scheduled to open in Hattiesburg back in March, but COVID-19 had other plans.
“We delayed our opening for a while,” said owner Levi Smith. "The coronavirus hit, the pandemic, it’s something we weren’t expecting.”
Owner Levi Smith says he feels pushing the grand opening back turned into a good thing.
“Even though we weren’t able to open as soon as we wanted, it wound up giving us a little extra time to put more time into the building and actually making it better and more eye appealing," Smith said. "I think we really like it.”
Smith says with everything starting to reopen, he’s excited to get things started.
“It’s been in the works for a couple of years, and I’m glad we were finally able to make this dream come true and i’m really excited to share it with the community," Smith said.
COVID-19 also had an impact on the Southern Bliss Company, but in a positive way.
“I guess because everyone is at home shopping online, our sales doubled," said co-owner Missy Stanford.
She says it was hard in the beginning, but they’ve figured out how to get the job done.
“We started selling hand sanitizers," Stanford said. "We made spray, clips and all different kinds of bottles. We definitely haven’t stopped. It’s been a blessing and a curse in a way.”
Southern Bliss Company sells clothing to all 50 states and three countries.
AxeSmith will be having it’s grand opening on June 20.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.