Brandon man arrested after running down the interstate naked

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested Wednesday after running down the interstate naked.
According to Pearl PIO Greg Flynn, Pearl police received a call around 6 p.m. from a woman saying her boyfriend was running down I-20 naked because he had been given bad drugs.
An off-duty Clinton police officer came upon the scene with MHP and detained the man until Pearl police got there.
The man has been identified as 31-year-old Wesley Dwayne Purvis of Brandon.
His charges include: indecent exposure, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
Purvis was examined by a medical team and then booked into the Rankin Detention Center by Pearl police. He was then given a $5,500 written bond.
