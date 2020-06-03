USM’s Marine Education Center nationally recognized for architectural design

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of South Mississippi’s (USM) Marine Education Center at the Gulf Coast Research Lab has the new title “best in the country” for its architectural design. It was recently recognized with a 2020 Committee on the Environment Top Ten Award from the American Institute of Architects.
The center has the first project awarded this honor in Mississippi. The prestigious award recognizes projects all over the world for their integration of design excellence with environmental performance.
USM’s Marine Education Center includes outdoor classrooms, laboratories, administration offices, assembly spaces, exhibit areas and a pedestrian suspension bridge.
“The building is designed to be energy efficient,” said Jessie Kastler, interim director of the Gulf Coast Research Lab Marine Education Center. “It’s designed to be resilient and very very strong structurally, in case of high winds. And it’s a little higher, so we have something built in against flooding. It’s designed to let the wildlife move around. And when students come here, they get to see all of that and they get to learn why that’s important.”
On Thursday at 10 a.m., the Marine Education Center will host an online conversation featuring architects, contractors, and owners as they tell the story of rebuilding the center after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
It is open to the public. To join, click here.
