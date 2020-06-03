Rex’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning Pine Belt! It is going to be very humid today with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some could occur this morning but we expect most of them in afternoon. Highs today will be in mid 80s. Overnight expect partly cloudy conditions with lows in the upper 60s.
For the rest of the week and into the weekend all eyes will be focused on Tropical Storm Cristobal. It is projected to begin a northward movement on Friday and could come ashore in central Louisiana by Monday morning.
The track of the system is still very uncertain at this time do expect an increase in showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Tuesday along with windy conditions. Highs will be in the 80s each day with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.Please keep up with future forecasts.
