Mississippi drivers license offices reopen Monday; Road test no longer required for teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s permanent drivers license stations will reopen on Monday, June 8, with a few changes to ensure social distancing.
People will be allowed to visit the stations on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of their last name. Walk-ins are welcome to visit on “Walk-In Wednesdays.” Here is the daily schedule for visits per last names:
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
Governor Reeves strongly encourages everyone to wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when they are inside the stations. In an effort to further reduce the number of people visiting the stations, only the following services will be available in person:
- CDL Transactions
- Out of State Transfers
- New Credentials
- New Identification Card Credentials
- Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)
- Sex Offender Registration
- Permit tests for students
- Reinstatements
- Non-U.S. Citizens
- Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses
If you need to renew your license, or get a replacement driver license, ID card, or just change your address, you should do so using the Department of Public Safety’s website at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.
All road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time, which are available on the DPS website.
"Let’s be honest, they were a mess before. The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
“Mississippians have been greatly inconvenienced throughout the time our driver license stations have been closed and we appreciate their patience through this transition moving forward. We are working diligently to safely reopen while protecting our employees and the customers we serve,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
You can view the complete listing of all permanent drivers license stations and additional information regarding the reopenings at dps.ms.gov.
