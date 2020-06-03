Jones County tops state list again with most COVID-19 cases in a week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One week later and the Pine Belt continues to have the hardest hit county in the state.
“Leading the pack is Jones County,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a press briefing this week.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the latest numbers show that from May 25 to May 31, Jones County saw a 15% increase—the highest case count over a one-week period.
“This isn’t a nursing home outbreak or one specific thing, it’s not related to poultry,” Dobbs said. “It’s community transmission for people who just live and work in Jones County, Ellisville and Laurel.”
Jones County had 86 cases in the last week, continuing to outpace Hinds County, an area with a much larger population. Beat 1 Supervisor and President Johnny Burnett says he's concerned that residents aren’t abiding by rules set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are asking the people to keep themselves safe, they're responsible for themselves,” Burnett said. “Please keep yourself safe, abide by the rules the best you can. This stuff will actually kill you and a lot of people don't believe it.”
State health officials say most of the cases now are coming from people 18 to 29 years of age.
“The older group has begun to decline because they’re staying home and keeping themselves safe,” Burnett said.
Burnett believes the governor will step in and add greater restrictions if the county continues to get worst.
“That would be one of the worst things we could have because we just now tried to open up again and that would be a great backset for Jones County financially,” Burnett said. “We ask you to step up to the plate and do your part of keeping Jones County and yourself and your family safe.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.