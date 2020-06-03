Hub City daycare taking precautions to keep kids safe from COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With businesses reopening in the Pine Belt, that means more parents are back to work and their kids are back in daycare. One Hub City daycare, Creative Kids Christian Learning, explained how its staff and teachers are keeping little ones safe and giving parents peace of mind.
Corporate director of Creative Kids, Lindsay Chambliss, said they are doing all they can to support working parents and to keep their kids healthy and safe during this COVID-19 crisis.
“Parents need to feel safe where they are leaving their children and know that we’re doing everything we can do to keep them healthy,” Chambliss said.
She said that effort starts before a child or parent enters the building.
“What we are doing starts at the door," Chambliss said. "We start by having everyone who enters the building sanitize their hands as soon as they come in, and then we take the temp of each child to make sure they don’t have a fever and they’re not sick before they enter the building. Then, once we get through the door, we are having them walk across the mat with sanitizer on it to clean their shoes. As soon as they enter the class room they wash their hands.”
Chambliss said that’s just the protection for the children, there are safety protocols for the staff.
“All of our staff are wearing masks," Chambliss said. “We are taking their temps as well when they come in. We’re sanitizing any high touch areas every two hours at least, sanitizing our playground equipment in between use and also sanitizing the toys after the children use them.”
Chambliss said in the beginning, it felt like they wouldn’t be able to do enough, but with the support from the state health department and the CDC she said the kids they take care of are healthier than ever.
