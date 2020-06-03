Hub City daycare taking precautions to keep kids safe from COVID-19

“What we are doing starts at the door," Chambliss said. "We start by having everyone who enters the building sanitize their hands as soon as they come in, and then we take the temp of each child to make sure they don’t have a fever and they’re not sick before they enter the building. Then, once we get through the door, we are having them walk across the mat with sanitizer on it to clean their shoes. As soon as they enter the class room they wash their hands.”