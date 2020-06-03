Hospitals continue to take maximum precautions against COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With restrictions easing in the Pine Belt, hospitals are taking maximum precautions to keep patients aware and safe.
“We’re still taking the same precautions, we’re already taking maximum precautions in my opinion," Merit Health Wesley Emergency Room Director Dr. Daniel Crane said.
Crane says the hospital has seen fewer patients coming into the ER. He wants people to know that it is still safe to come in if they’re sick.
“We’re here to take care of you." Crane said. "That’s what we do. We are being very, very careful to avoid having our providers exposed as well as avoid giving it to anyone else.”
Crane says there are several safety measures in place to make patients feel more at ease.
“All the rooms have been clean after every patient per usual," Crane said. "We are keeping people separated as much as possible. If someone comes in and they suspect they have COVID, we are going to put them either directly into their own room or, if the rooms are full, we will put them into a separate waiting room. We don’t want people who aren’t suspected to have COVID being exposed to them.”
Crane wants to stress the importance of not putting off going to the hospital if you need emergency care..
“We’ve seen a lot of people come in much sicker than otherwise if they had come in days or a week earlier," Crane said. "If you have anything you’re worried about, infection, chest pain, stroke symptoms, those are very time sensitive. We want to see you as soon as possible so we can help you the most.”
So far, no doctors or medical providers at Merit Health Wesley have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.