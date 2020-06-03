Hattiesburg woman charged with accessory after the fact in murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the death of 28-year-old Rhakim James had another charge added Wednesday.
The Hattiesburg Police Department charged 22-year-old Veenesha Snow with accessory after the fact of murder. Snow was arrested Sunday in the murder investigation.
A Meridian man, 26-year-old Laquon Fluker, was charged with murder Monday after he was arrested Sunday and initially charged with hindering prosecution in the investigation.
James was found dead in the roadway in the 110 block of Franklin Street on the morning of May 24.
Both suspects remain in the Forrest County Jail.
