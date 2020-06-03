Hattiesburg unveils new public mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday in Hattiesburg, unveiling the city’s newest outdoor mural.
“Let’s Go” is by Mississippi artist Spence Townsend and is the third outdoor mural in the city, located on the side of the Sunflower grocery store on Hardy Street, next to the Hattiesburg Zoo.
The project was a collaboration between Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and The Roberts Company, the parent company of Sunflower grocery store.
It measures 54 feet wide by 15 feet tall, featuring bright colors and a whimsical design depicting dogs and cats riding their bikes along the Long Leaf Trace.
The large piece took two weeks to complete and is expected to be a popular photo stop in The Avenues area of the Hub City.
Townsend says it’s meant to inspire others to not only enjoy art but also enjoy being outdoors in the Pine Belt.
“It’s sort of a playful call to action, it’s sort of encouraging people to get out and take a walk, go walk the dog, go ride your bike, get out and enjoy nature," Townsend said. "Obviously, with COVID-19 things are tricky, but with social distancing, I think you can still enjoy riding your bike and jogging or just being active.”
Townsend is an assistant professor of Art at Mississippi Valley State University.
The mural is one of several projects HAPA has in the works, with more public art scheduled to be added in coming months.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.