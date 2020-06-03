COVID-19 outbreaks in Pine Belt long-term care facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released a list of long-term care facilities in the state that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks.
The MSDH released the names of the facilities and the total number of cases and deaths at each Wednesday night after a court ruling and a recommendation from the state attorney general.
In the Pine Belt, 15 long-term care facilities have active outbreaks as of June 2.
According to the MSDH, the following facilities have reported COVID-19 cases:
Forrest County
- Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg: 55 employee cases, 92 resident cases and 25 resident deaths.
- Windham House of Hattiesburg: 1 employee case.
- Hattiesburg Health and Rehab: 3 employee cases.
Jones County
- Hillside ICF‐IID Ellisville State School: 12 employee cases, 11 resident cases and 1 resident death.
- Care Center of Laurel: 35 employee cases, 42 resident cases and 10 resident deaths.
- Paul D Cotton ICF‐IID Ellisville State School: 4 employee cases.
- Pecan Grove ICF‐IID Ellisville State School: 15 employee cases and 9 resident cases.
- Laurelwood Community Living Center: 7 employee cases, 20 resident cases and 3 resident deaths.
- Comfort Care Nursing Center: 22 employee cases, 18 resident cases and 6 resident deaths.
- Cottonwood Manor: 1 employee case and 6 resident cases.
Covington County
- Arrington Living Center: 2 employee cases
- Landmark of Collins: 1 employee case
Jefferson Davis County
- Jefferson Davis Extended Care Facility: 2 employee cases, 3 resident cases and 1 resident death.
Marion County
- The Grove: 4 employee cases, 15 resident cases and 2 resident deaths.
Wayne County
- Ellisville State School Waynesboro: 2 employee cases.
