Bid awarded on Duncan Lake trail extension project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Duncan Lake trail extension is another step closer to beginning.
Hattiesburg City Council awarded a pair of bids Tuesday evening totaling $372,757 to RJM McQueen Contracting, Inc., in Collins for the extension project.
The project will include excavation, landscaping, creation of sidewalks as well as other improvements at the lake, which sits at the intersection of Tipton and James streets.
In other action, council:
- Approved submitting an application for an AARP 2020 Community Challenge Grant for sidewalks and landscaping along J.C. Killingsworth Drive and Eastside Avenue.
Project cost: $310,000
- Ratified a submitted grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. The SAFER grant would help the city add 12 firefighter positions for a three-year span.
Total project cost: $1.7 million, with the federal share totaling just more than $1 million
- Ratified a submitted grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks to help acquire property and develop a proposed recreational greenspace known as Midtown Green Park.
Total Project cost: A little more than $1 million, with the federal share supplying $495,000
- Ratified a submitted grant application to FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters program’s COVID-19 supplemental grant that would allow the city to purchase protective equipment for response to public-health emergencies.
Project cost: $18,921, with the federal share covering $17,201.
