Rex’s Tuesday Forecast

Wednesday looks humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms and again that will be mainly in the afternoon and early evening. The highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. There is a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We will have to keep an eye Sunday and Monday as the weather could get stormy if Cristobal comes near our coast.