Pine Belt law enforcement policies and procedures on citizen complaints

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - According to The Associated Press, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck had nearly 20 complaints previously filed against him, raising the question, do law enforcement agencies investigate misconduct allegations?
Officials from Pine Belt law enforcement agencies discussed their policies and procedures for handling complaints against officers.
“We take any complaint seriously,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said. “We even look into anonymous complaint, because we feel we have an obligation to do that.”
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says they have procedures in place for filing a complaint against an officer.
“What we’ll ask is for citizens to fill out a citizens complaint form,” Sims said.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Laurel Police Department also provide complaint forms.
“Those particular forms will be reviewed by their division commander and then sent to me with a summary of what they found,” Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
“Once that complaint goes into internal affairs, the investigation starts, and then internal affairs make a recommendation to the chief,” Hattiesburg Police Department Major of Operations Hardy Sims said. “If it’s serious in nature, then that officer will be afforded what we call a pre-action hearing.”
While each complaint is different, the departments say they identify and take appropriate action when necessary.
“We know when we have a trouble, problem officer and we take care of that,” Sheriff Sims said.
“Over the years you get officers that get more complaints than others and that’s taken care of with internal discipline, and over the years there has been times when officers were suspended, retrained and some have risen to the level of termination,” Cox said.
“No profession is without a bad apple or without a bad incident that happened,” Sheriff Sims said.
In addition to written complaints, verbal complaints are also taken, even those that deal with social media. In May, the Jones County Sheriff's Office fired a deputy for a comment he made regarding the death of George Floyd.
“Yes, you do have a personal life, but when you represent the Hattiesburg Police Department and the City of Hattiesburg, we expect you to conduct yourself accordingly,” Hardy Sims said.
“They should never associate themselves with the sheriff's department if they make any statements that could be deemed inappropriate,” Sheriff Sims said.
While protests on racism and police brutality continue, these law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt hope they are not looked at negatively because of what happened in Minneapolis.
“We hate those kinds of things because it sheds a negative light and those individuals deserve what they get through the criminal justice system and through being terminated from their job, no good police officer would tell you anything different,” Cox said.
“We’re taking an oath when we put on that badge to serve the public, to uphold the constitution, and that’s what people need to judge each person individually,” Sheriff Sims said. “Don’t judge us based on the actions of others.”
“We respect and understand the public’s right of speech and we will continue to respect that as long as it is respectful and peaceful,” Hardy Sims said.
