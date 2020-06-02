Lamar County begins process to build fire training facility

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill is working to create a fire training facility for county firefighters.
“We are wanting to build a fire training facility in Lamar County that would enable our firefighters to get hands-on training through rescue situations, fire techniques, live fire burns, breaching buildings and things like that,” Hill said.
Hill explains this training facility would give first responders more opportunities for training.
“Currently, if we wanted to do something in the live fire training or in the burn building, we’d have to go to the State Fire Training Academy in Jackson," Hill said. "We’re kind of limited. This could open things up and allow us to use it monthly in our monthly drills and to get more hands on, live type training for our firefighters.”
Hill says it would be a multipurpose facility. The sheriff’s department, EMS and other first response agencies would be able to use the building in many different ways.
“EMS could use it for rescue techniques," Hill said. "Our rope technical teams, such as rope rescue, confined space and high angle rescue, they could use it for training. Sheriff’s department could use it for SWAT training, breaching of buildings and things like that.”
Right now, the starting budget for the facility is around $600,000. Hill says they are looking into different opportunities for funding.
He says it will be a long process getting everything up and running, but he’s excited to see it put in motion.
“The first real chance a firefighter gets to see smoke, heat, fire in that situation, may very well be at a structure fire," Hill said. "We want to eliminate that and have a chance for them to train in controlled conditions before they are put in them.”
The facility will be located behind the Lamar County Emergency Management office.
