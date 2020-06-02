3 HFD employees on administrative leave for social media posts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg Fire Department employees have been placed on administrative leave for posts made on social media.
Hattiesburg Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain said the posts are being investigated per the department’s standard operating procedures.
“The City of Hattiesburg places high standards on conduct of its employees,” McCain said in a statement released Tuesday. "The commentary portrayed is not condoned, nor does it reflect the values or views of the City of Hattiesburg and its nine departments, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department.”
No information was released regarding the content of the posts or the identities of the employees involved.
