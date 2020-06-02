Hattiesburg Zoo to reopen Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of being closed due to the threat of COVID-19, the Hattiesburg Zoo will reopen at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews were out paying attention to every detail Tuesday as they prepare for the big day.
This is Phase 1 of the Zoo’s reopening and will include viewing access to the animals, train rides, as well as the opening of the splash pad.
The food and beverage vendors will also be open and ready for business.
The public is encouraged to use safe distancing and wear a face mask or coverings if possible.
Executive Director for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Rick Taylor, says everyone is excited to finally get back open.
“We just want to invite everybody back and want them to know that we will be able to provide a safe outdoor experience for their kids and for them,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, as time progresses, some of the variations we have in the way we operate will ease, and the zoo they have known and loved for years will be back 100% like they’ve experienced.”
Taylor said not only is the Zoo ready to reopen, but that even the animals seem to be missing everyone visiting them.
After Friday, Hattiesburg Zoo will resume its regular hours of operation, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
