First Alert: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to drift north in the coming days and may impact our weather this weekend. While a direct landfall along the Mississippi coast doesn't appear to be the likely scenario at this point, the storm will continue to be monitored for track changes and intensity.
What to expect:
Cristobal will be slow to move to the north out of the Bay of Campeche. In fact, the system will be in the southern Gulf of Mexico for the rest of the week and won't really start to make any headway to the north until late Friday and into Saturday.
Once it moves north, clouds and storms will increase for our area, regardless of where the storm makes landfall. As of now, it looks like Mississippi will be on the northern or western side of the storm, and that is generally the wet side.
Threats:
Right now, specifics are not really available, but heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible given the latest data.
Timing:
A lot like the threats, specifics aren't really available. This won't affect our weather until Saturday at the earliest.
Unknowns:
A million. That is the difficult thing with tropical systems. More than 24 hours out, there are often more unknowns than knowns. And even within 24 hours, there are still a handful of things that no one can know.
Hang in there. We will provide all of the information we have access to as soon as we have it.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Check your hurricane preparedness kit to make certain you have all the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you should go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.