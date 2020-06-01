Two charged in Hattiesburg murder investigation

Laquon Fluker was charged with murder. Veenesha Snow was charged with hindering prosecution. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | June 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 7:03 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Meridian man with murder in the death of 28-year-old Rhakim James.

Police arrested 26-year-old Laquon Fluker on Sunday and charged him with hindering prosecution. The charge was upgraded to murder on Monday.

A memorial placed on Franklin Street where 28-year-old Rhakim James was found dead.
A memorial placed on Franklin Street where 28-year-old Rhakim James was found dead.

Police responded to the 110 block of Franklin Street on the morning of May 24 and found James dead in the roadway.

A Hattiesburg woman, 22-year-old Veenesha Snow, was also arrested Sunday and charged with hindering prosecution in the investigation.

