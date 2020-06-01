Two charged in Hattiesburg murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Meridian man with murder in the death of 28-year-old Rhakim James.
Police arrested 26-year-old Laquon Fluker on Sunday and charged him with hindering prosecution. The charge was upgraded to murder on Monday.
Police responded to the 110 block of Franklin Street on the morning of May 24 and found James dead in the roadway.
A Hattiesburg woman, 22-year-old Veenesha Snow, was also arrested Sunday and charged with hindering prosecution in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.