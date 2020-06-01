Rex’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Overnight look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. On Tuesday you can expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday looks to be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Thursday, look for a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.
For Friday, look for a fairly good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows around 70. Saturday looks much the same way with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. A 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected on Sunday, with highs in the 80s and lows around 70.
