Miss. officials warn folks to follow guidelines as more reopens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -State officials are still sending out warnings about the threat of the coronavirus.
Governor Tate Reeves saying folks that they can’t act like it’s June 1, 2019. He pleaded with folks to remember that the virus is still out there.
“I don’t want to look in that camera and say I’m sorry but because we weren’t responsible, we’ve got to reevaluate our ability to open things up," said Reeves.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs had similar sentiments.
“If people will behave now, we can do stuff later," noted Dr. Dobbs. “Alright? If we behave in such a way that the disease fizzles out in your community than the stuff you want to do, you can do.”
The frustration seems to be growing for both the Governor and Dr. Dobbs.
“I’m concerned that so many in our state, many of them frustrated from having been unable to get out and about, are not adhering to the guidelines that are in place,” said Reeves.
“We are seeing some areas a shift to younger people getting it," added Dobbs. "In Jones County, the biggest groups are going to be between 20 and 40. So that’s people who are out and about doing stuff.”
Governor Reeves notes that the community mask distributions have a purpose.
“We did it because we believe it is the right thing to do," explained Reeves. “We want to have every single person in our communities throughout the state, some of whom may not have the means, may not have the opportunity to purchase masks, so that they can get those masks. Because it is important. We are encouraging people to do it. We’re asking you to act responsibly. We believe the vast majority of Mississippians are in fact acting responsibly.”
As a reminder, masks are not mandated statewide but the hot-spot counties do have added restrictions including wearing masks in public spaces.
