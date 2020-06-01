Man charged with aggravated assault in Hattiesburg stabbing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for questioning in a Hattiesburg stabbing investigation has been charged in the case.
Hattiesburg police said Kenzell Blakely, 20, turned himself in to investigators on Monday. Blakely is charged with aggravated assault.
Blakely is accused of stabbing another man on Willis Avenue on Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Blakely is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.