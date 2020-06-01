Lamar County Library System works to reopen branches to public

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Library System is currently doing curbside and call in services, but director Diane Ross says they are working to get the four branches reopened to the community.
“At this point, we’re not quite ready to reopen," Ross said. "We are trying to hunt down some of the supplies at the moment, so it’s dependent on that.”
Ross became the Library Director at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She says it’s been interesting working through everything, but she’s hopeful to get things up and going soon.
“I started on April 1st and by that time the libraries were closed because of COVID," Ross said. "It’s been a really interesting time starting new here.”
Ross is wanting to get the branches open within the next two weeks under strict guidelines.
“When we do let people in, we’re most likely to require people to wear masks and it will be restricted at first. People won’t be able to go around and browse and that sort of thing," Ross said. "We’re going to do this slowly out of an abundance of caution.”
Each library will continue to do curbside and call in until reopening.
