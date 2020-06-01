Hurricane season is here, start preparing now

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday marked the beginning of hurricane season, and Pearl River Valley Electric is giving tips for preparation to the community.
Here are some tips in preparing for a hurricane or tropical storm:
- Have a storm kit ready to go. Make sure to include a flashlight, extra batteries and a radio.
- Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed during the time you’re without electric service.
- Fill bathtubs with extra water.
- Plan an evacuation route if necessary. Contact local authorities for information about evacuation routes and shelters.
- Unplug appliances and electronic equipment.
- Bring outdoor furniture inside.
Also, here are a few tips for the aftermath of any storms:
- Treat all downed power lines as energized. Beware of lines hidden by debris.
- Never plug in or use electrical appliances or devices while standing in water or on a damp surface.
- Prevent generator back feed. Plug appliances directly into the generator. Keep the generator in an open area to reduce carbon monoxide emissions.
Pearl River Valley Electric will provide regular updates on its website here.
If you experience a power outage or see damage to a power line, call Pearl River Valley Electric at 1-855-2PRVEPA.
