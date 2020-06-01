Hub City businesses discuss reopening

“We do have a limited or modified class time,” Schraeder said. “They are 30 minutes right now, just to get everybody re-acclimated to the experience number one and to be sure that we can provide the right flow, that right rhythm of the cleanliness pre, post, during class within the facility. We are more than thankful and grateful that we were able to come back to the community. So much anticipation and excitement, nerves for everybody involved. We’ve had two classes so far today and I don’t think they could have gone any better.”