Emails show Hattiesburg acted on guidance from state on business closure

“Brad Ramey is our Dad. The video showed what most other small business owners are whispering under their breath and saying in silence. While our Dad regrets his language, the video is nothing more than the frustration as a father and business owner to the City and Mayor Barker’s discriminatory enforcement of the executive orders and ordinances against small businesses. Any father would fight for his children to earn a living and do so without government overreach and interference. We don’t blame the officers for doing their job. The officers have a strong relationship with our Dad and warmly received his apologies the next day. They understand the position that we are in and we feel sorry they are forced to carry out discriminatory practices against small businesses. Peaceful protest is the bedrock of our country and we look forward to taking our arguments to Court. We appreciate everyone’s continued support.”