Drugs, guns and cash seized in Laurel drug bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A major drug bust by the Laurel Police Department leaves one man arrested along with the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash.
William Bell, 37, was taken into custody Friday as a result of a search warrant in the 1800 block of North 1st Avenue.
Once inside, officers found three handguns, an assault rifle and 192 grams of marijuana, ecstasy pills and over $25,000 in cash.
Laurel Police Lt. Michael Reaves says it was a good day for the City of Laurel, its residents and the department.
“Anytime you have drugs and weapons, you have the possibility of violence," Reaves said. "We’ve said it a million times, this only leads to two places. You don’t see retired drug dealers on the beach, you either see them in prison or in the cemetery somewhere, that’s usually how this ends. Anytime we can take this kind of stuff off of the street, that’s a positive for us.”
Bell is charged with one count of possession of MDMA while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church.
He’s also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church.
Bond was set on Sunday in Laurel Municipal Court at $5,000 on each charge.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.