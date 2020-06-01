Assistance granted for more counties affected by Easter storms

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - By request of Gov. Tate Reeves, 26 additional counties have been granted public assistance in the aftermath tornadoes that ripped through Mississippi on Easter Sunday.
The following counties are now eligible for public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency: Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Jasper, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Walthall, Webster and Yalobusha.
Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties were previously approved for public assistance.
FEMA officials said the purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support communities in recovery from disasters by providing assistance for life-saving emergency protective measures.
Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.
