8 arrested, 12 dogs rescued from dog fighting ring in Newton County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said 8 people are in custody after deputies busted a dog fighting ring on Donald Road.
Deputies say the illegal dog fighting was being held at an abandoned trailer. Deputies rescued 12 dogs and impounded 27 cars and a trailer.
The rescued dogs are now at an undisclosed location where they are being treated. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said under Mississippi law, dog fighting is a felony offense for both participants and spectators
"What happened last night was despicable. People training dogs to do this to other dogs. We will not tolerate this in the county. It's a good thing for Newton County to get this out of our county," said Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.
Sheriff Pennington said formal charges will likely be filed Monday. This investigation is still ongoing.
