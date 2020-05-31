The merest of meandering thoughts from the Isle of Isolation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Even in isolation, one cannot help but still hear the voices of the disillusioned ….
- Cities in flames, a pandemic that kills, expectations that Mother Nature is going to be very active this storm season and predictions from the United Nations’ secretary-general that the coronavirus very well could lead to widespread famine.
Roosevelt once told us that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, but there might be a reassessment in order.
- Three days of peaceful protest in Petal, and the demonstrators insist they aren’t going anywhere until the mayor walks away after posting remarks they insist are unbecoming a town leader in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
They may be there a while.
As we write this, the mayor insists that he intends to serve out his term, which expires at the end of June 2021.
We shall see.
- Appeared quite a few folks made it across the Leaf River to visit Petal this weekend.
Sumrall. Jackson. The Coast. Hattiesburg. Oak Grove, Simpson County. All represented.
“I’m not from Petal,” opened more than a half dozen’s people’s remarks.
But, ya know, the more we thought it, the more it made sense.
Being fed up doesn’t reside within a city’s limits, but within people. Period.
- Question: Does social isolation count as a job skill?
Probably not.
Interviewer: “So, tell me about yourself.”
Interviewee: “Well, I’m a very good social isolationist.”
Interviewer: “Next.”
- Had an ad pop up on the computer, which ads are wont to do, with the tag, “Shop heavy boxing bags,” insisting that “traditional, heavy boxing bags” are the only way to go.
Seems to us that would be quite the niche market one is trying to expand, unless you’re pushing your chips in that we’ve reached the point in the pandemic where a "traditional heavy boxing bag” is needed.
“Honey, bow-wow missed the pad. Again. Would you mind?”
“Of course not, dear. Give me 10 minutes. I’ll be down in the basement, and then be right there.”
- Noticed the other day that it had hit 81 degrees at 10 a.m.
Now, that’s the Mississippi we all know and just love.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
