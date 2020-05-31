1 man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg stabbing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police is looking for a man wanted for questioning after a stabbing took place Sunday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to the stabbing around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a possible stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
20-year-old Kenzell Blakely, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation.
Contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP if you have any information on Blakely’s whereabouts.
