1 man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg stabbing investigation
By WDAM Staff | May 31, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 9:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police is looking for a man wanted for questioning after a stabbing took place Sunday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to the stabbing around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a possible stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Kenzell Blakely, 20, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning after a stabbing that took place in Hattiesburg Sunday afternoon. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

20-year-old Kenzell Blakely, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation.

Contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP if you have any information on Blakely’s whereabouts.

