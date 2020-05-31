HPD seeking suspect in Sunday morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 33-year-old Hattiesburg man is wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital.
A release from HPD said Davarius Brooks Thomas was wanted for questioning after police responded about 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 800 block of Edwards Street.
The incident remains under investigation, and HPD is asking anyone with any information to call (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7807.
