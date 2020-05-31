First Alert: Storms move in after nice start in Pine Belt

Passing clouds this evening will help to cool some spots down quicker than other. Temperatures will fall into the 70s after sundown and into the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90 and no real chance for a cooling afternoon storm. By Tuesday, the chance for rain will return with highs around 90. The chance for rain will be around 20 percent.
That is the beginning of the return of afternoon storms. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon storms will be possible across the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Then our attention will turn to the tropics. As what is left of Tropical Storm Amanda moves into the gulf and tries to get reorganized. Depending on the track and strength of the system, our weather may change drastically by next weekend. Please keep up with the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.