WATCH: Mother of Marc Davis speaks at Petal protest

PETAL, Miss (WDAM) - The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a Petal police officer in 2017 spoke Saturday at a protest outside city hall.
Catherine Davis gave an emotional account of her son’s final moments and called for justice for his death.
“My son was killed on your streets. My son was murdered on your streets. My son cried for help from a motor vehicle accident,” Catherine said. “He called 911 several times asking for medical assistance. The dispatcher finally told him not to call.”
Catherine joined about 150 others at Petal City Hall on Saturday to call for Petal Mayor Hal Marx to resign over comments he made about the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., sparking outrage and protests around the country.
When Catherine Davis took the microphone, she also spoke about the day her son died.
Marc Davis, of LaPlace, La., was shot and killed by Petal Police Officer Aaron Jernigan on June 2, 2017.
He was shot after Jernigan responded to a two-vehicle crash at Leeville Road at Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Authorities said an altercation between Marc and Jernigan led to the officer-involved shooting.
According to Catherine, her son was asking the officer for medical assistance.
“He approached that officer, and he asked that officer to give him help,” Catherine said. “And what did he do? He shot him three times.”
Marc, 34, was rushed to Forrest General Hospital, where he later died. Forrest County Butch Benedict said Marc was shot multiple times.
Shortly after, Marx told WDAM the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looked into the shooting and determined Jernigan acted appropriately.
There was no police body camera footage of the incident.
The widow and mother of Marc’s children, Yoshanta Albert, filed a lawsuit against Jernigan, the City of Petal and then police chief Leonard Fuller on June 1, 2018.
The lawsuit argued Marc's civil rights were violated and his death was the result of “use of excessive force, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, battery and assault.”
The suit was dismissed on Sept. 30, 2019.
