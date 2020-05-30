USM softball player shows off vocal chops

“I’ve loved playing softball my whole life,” Nichols said. “It’s definitely taught me the lessons and prepared me to go into life and be confident in what I’m going to do. Music to me is very therapeutic and I get to release my story out for whoever wants to hear it and if they connect to it, that’s great. But I don’t have any of these plans to be like a famous pop star or anything like that. I just want to share my story and hopefully people like that.”