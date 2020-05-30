Seventh suspect arrested in Hattiesburg homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police has arrested an individual that was wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
The Hattiesburg Police Department posted on their Facebook page that 23-year-old Kedrick Tevon Lee, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and booked into the Forrest County Jail Saturday afternoon.
Lee was also charged for armed robbery, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon for his involvement in an incident on March 31, 2019.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, HPD found the victim of the homicide, 27-yearl-old Tedarron Price, suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Edwards Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Price was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
Six other individuals were charged in the ongoing investigation and have been booked in the Forrest County Jail:
- Micharlos James, 30, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Amber Lee, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder, as well as accessory after the fact.
- Jacinta James, 52, who is the mother of Kedrick Lee, Mircharlos James and Amber Lee, was charged with hindering prosecution.
- Lamiracle Mobley, 22, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Krishanna Mobley, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Michael Jones Jr. 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen weapon.
On Tuesday, HPD said Price was wanted for questioning in the death investigation of 28-year-old Rhakim James after his body was found in the 110 block of Franklin Street Sunday morning. Three other people came forward after being wanted for questioning, and no charges have been filed.
Police did not say if the deaths were related, and no other information is being released at this time.
