Senior Spotlight - Magee Trojans

MAGEE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magee Trojans are just a year removed from the class 3A South State championship and were looking for another great season in 2020.
However, their campaign interrupted just nine games in. Head coach Allen Eubanks sends off three seniors:
- Josh Sanders – Finished season batting .231 with eight runs scored.
- Landon Hayes – Finished season batting .143; Went 1-1 on the mound with a 3.09 earned-run-average.
- Mason Booth – Finished season batting .192 with six runs-batted-in.
Magee softball graduates just one senior – Kelli Newsome. She finished the shortened season batting .800 with a team-high six RBIs and ten runs scored.
The Lady Trojans finished 5-3 under coach Nick Hillman.
