Senior Spotlight - Greene County Wildcats

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wildcats were optimistic about the 2020 season, beginning the year 8-4 until the Coronavirus pandemic cut in.
Head coach Nick Chatham graduates six seniors from the Greene County program:
- Bradley Snyder – Finished season batting .500.
- Dylan Miller – Finished season batting .381 with seven runs-batted-in.
- Drake Henderson – Finished season batting .227 with five RBIs. Signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
- Kade Kittrell – Finished season batting .304 with five RBIs.
- Malachi Graham – Finished season batting .261 with six RBIs.
- Peyton Roberts – Finished season batting .433 with team-best 13 hits and 13 runs.
