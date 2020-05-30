Senior Spotlight - Greene County Wildcats

Senior Spotlight - Greene County Wildcats
By Taylor Curet | May 30, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 9:24 PM

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wildcats were optimistic about the 2020 season, beginning the year 8-4 until the Coronavirus pandemic cut in.

Head coach Nick Chatham graduates six seniors from the Greene County program:

  • Bradley Snyder – Finished season batting .500.
  • Dylan Miller – Finished season batting .381 with seven runs-batted-in.
  • Drake Henderson – Finished season batting .227 with five RBIs. Signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
  • Kade Kittrell – Finished season batting .304 with five RBIs.
  • Malachi Graham – Finished season batting .261 with six RBIs.
  • Peyton Roberts – Finished season batting .433 with team-best 13 hits and 13 runs.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.