First Alert: Cooler temperatures overnight for Pine Belt

It is going to feel a little cool overnight in the Pine Belt due to lower humidity levels.
On Sunday expect no rain with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday mornings.
By Monday expect partly cloudy skies to return along with higher temperatures. Highs should be in the lower 90s on Monday and in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.
There is a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.
By Thursday expect humid weather with isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.
Rain chances increase for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Friday and in the mid 80s on Saturday. Lows will be around 70 by the weekend.
