Wayne County pushes back workout restart date after spike in COVID-19 cases

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA announced last week teams can restart workouts on June 1st, however after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Wayne County, WCSD officials decided to push back the date to June 15th.
“Our first priority is the safety of the kids,”said first-year War Eagles head coach Kevin Gandy. “Once I explained that to the kids and coaches, they were all onboard with it. We are excited to get started, but we will just have to wait and see how this virus plays out.”
