WATCH: Wayne Co. added to list of counties at ‘severe risk’ of virus spread

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing COVID-19 as the state continues to reopen.
State officials are adding Wayne County to the list of areas at a "severe risk’ of spreading the virus. Holmes, Jasper, Neshoba and Lauderdale will continue on that list, leaving five. All other counties originally on that list have been removed--Attala, Leake, Scott, and Newton Counties.
The five remaining counties will continue on with expanded social distancing measures. The governor’s order is set to expire on June 8, but he says it will be extended.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said it’s “astounding” that the four counties removed from the severe risk list have been able to rebound from high case numbers.
Byers said continuing social distancing measures will help additional counties from being added to that list.
Reeves also unveiled a new website to help small businesses looking to file for the Back to Businesses Mississippi grant program. Click here to see more.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.