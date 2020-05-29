1 wanted for questioning, 6 charged in Hattiesburg homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six people have been charged and one man is wanted for questioning in an ongoing Hattiesburg homicide investigation.
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting 800 block of Edwards Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Tedarron Price, was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 23-year-old Kedrick Tevon Lee is wanted for questioning in the homicide. Lee has active warrants in connection to an armed robbery on March 31, 2019 and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police charged six other individuals in the ongoing investigation:
- Micharlos James, 30, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Amber Lee, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Jacinta James, 52, who is the mother of Kedrick Lee, Mircharlos James and Amber Lee, was charged with hindering prosecution.
- Lamiracle Mobley, 22, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Krishanna Mobley, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
- Michael Jones Jr. 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory before the fact of murder, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen weapon.
The suspects were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police said Price was wanted for questioning in the death investigation of 28-year-old Rhakim James, who was found dead in the 110 block of Franklin Street on Sunday morning. Three other people wanted for questioning in that investigation came forward and no charges have been filed.
Police did not say if the deaths were related, and no other information is being released at this time.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kedrick Lee, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.