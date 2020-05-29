Man charged with murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies charged a man with murder Thursday after responding to a call regarding a death in the Carroll Loop area.
Around 9:50 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call to a home. When deputies arrived, they found the body of 57-year-old Jimmy Peak.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said investigators identified a suspect and started a manhunt.
Hall said 32-year-old Samuel Dathan Peak, of Morgantown, was arrested just after midnight. He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a charge of murder.
Hall said the investigation is ongoing with help from the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said Jimmy Peak’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
