Mississippi high school teams prepare for June 1st restart

“We do have a big number and our kids are going to be divided into two groups", said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones on how his team will adapt to the rules. “We’re bringing our skilled guys at 7 a.m. and the linemen in at 9 a.m. When they get here, they’ll be divided into even smaller groups that they’ll stay in the whole time, so that way we can be social distancing.”