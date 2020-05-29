Mississippi high school teams prepare for June 1st restart

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA announced last week that high school teams can finally get back to practice on June 1st with restrictions. Coaches and athletes must follow the safety guidelines in order to do so and workouts will be voluntary. Some of these guidelines teams must follow include temperature checks, proper sanitation, frequent hand washing and social distancing. Teams also cannot participate in competition, which means there will be no 7-on-7.
“We do have a big number and our kids are going to be divided into two groups", said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones on how his team will adapt to the rules. “We’re bringing our skilled guys at 7 a.m. and the linemen in at 9 a.m. When they get here, they’ll be divided into even smaller groups that they’ll stay in the whole time, so that way we can be social distancing.”
